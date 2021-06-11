UrduPoint.com
Three Bills Introduced In National Assembly

Fri 11th June 2021

Three bills introduced in National Assembly

As many as three government bills including (The Pakistan Allied Health Professionals Council Bill, 2021), [The Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and [The Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were introduced in the National Assembly

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheer-ud-Din Babar moved the bill titled the Pakistan Allied Health Professionals Council Bill, 2021 and the Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Parliamentary Secretary on Interior Shoukat Ali moved the bill on the Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

While Capt Jamil on behalf of chairman standing committee on Maritime Affairs presented the report on the bill further to amend the Port Qasim Authority Act, 1973 [The Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021].

He on behalf of chairman standing committee on Maritime Affairs presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Ordinance, 1979 [The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021].

Capt Jamil on behalf of chairman standing committee on Maritime Affairs presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Gwadar Port Authority Ordinance, 2002 [The Gwadar Port Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021].

Rukhsana Naveed on behalf of chairman standing committee on Parliamentary Affairs presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Elections Act, 2017 [The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2020].

Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani on behalf of chairman Standing Committee on Energy (Power Division) presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997 [The Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2020].

