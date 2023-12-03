Open Menu

Three Brothers Perish, One Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Three brothers perish, one injured in road accident

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Three real brothers were killed while one sustained multiple injuries in a fatal head on collision between a motorcycle and truck here Sunday.

Police said that the accident occurred on Sakrand-Sarhari link road which claimed instant lives.

Those killed in fatal accident include Shamman Khaskheli 18, Gulsher Khaskheli 40 and Munnawar Khaskheli 24 years old. All the dead bodies and injured in serious condition were shifted to tehsil hospital Sakrand. The driver of involved truck managed to flee from the scene. Police has impounded the truck and mounted hunt for the driver.

