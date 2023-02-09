Three caught for pilfering electricity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Three persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity directly from the main transmission lines, in the Sialkot district.

According to details, on the report of Sub Division Officers (SDOs) Gepco, Neika Pura, Qilla Kalarwalaand Motra police conducted raids in the different areas of the district and caught red handed Sohail, Faisal Shehzad and Usman pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines.

Police have registered cases and started investigations.