Three cement factories to be set up in D.I.Khan soon: CM aide

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industry and Trade Abdul Karim Khan on Saturday said the provincial government was committed for provision of residential, health, education and other facilities to the citizens without any discrimination.

During his visit to Dera Ismail Khan's largest and mega housing project, DI Khan New City, he reviewed the facilities available there and said the government was encouraging the private sector for providing good residential facilities to the people.

He appreciated the facilities being provided in the project, saying that Dera Ismail Khan was becoming very important city due to its ideal geographical location on the CPEC route and the city needed modern residential facilities.

He said three cement factories were being set up in the area very soon to provide employment opportunities to the people. He said this area would become an economic corridor while the Special Economic Zone in Darban Kalan would be established.

The special assistant expressed satisfaction over the quality and pace of the ongoing work at the site. He said the quality and planning of the ongoing work was in accordance with international engineering standards for which the administration of the project deserved appreciation.

The completion of DI Khan New City project would help resolving the residential issues to a great extent.

DI Khan New City Housing Project Chairman Jahangir Saifullah Khan thanked Abdul Karim and also presented him with a souvenir. He said modern civic facilities including education, health, entertainment, and drinking water were available in the DI Khan New City Housing Project, while Jamia Masjid would also be constructed in every sector of the project.

The CM aide assured Jahangir Khan of his full cooperation on behalf of the provincial government.