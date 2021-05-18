UrduPoint.com
Three Children Injured In Roof Collapse

Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:35 PM

Three children injured in roof collapse

Some three children were injured when roof of a under construction room collapsed in Teshil Salarzai of district Bajaur on Tuesday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Some three children were injured when roof of a under construction room collapsed in Teshil Salarzai of district Bajaur on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, three children, 14-year-old, Asif, 12-year-old, Saleem and six-year-old Umair sustained injuries when roof a room buckled in near Balam Khar.

The injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital. The condition of injured were stated to be stable.

