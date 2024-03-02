Three Children Killed As Roof Cave-in, Power Supply Affected
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Due to heavy rain in Gakhi Kundu Mahmond, three children died when the roof of the room of the house collapsed, Rescue 1122 said here Saturday.
As soon as the control room received the information, the rescue 1122 disaster and medical teams reached the spot and started rescue operations.
In another incident, Rescue 1122 disaster team along with local people rescued the children from the debris. The roof of a crude house collapsed near Noothia Tilab Road.
In the incident,15 animals (cows, sheep, goats) were buried under the debris whereas rescue teams have recovered all the animals safely.
The family members remained safe during the accident.
The spokesperson of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has said that due to incessant rain, 234 feeders were tripped since Friday, while 55 feeders were restored after necessary repairs, . He further said that the restoration of the feeders is facing serious problems due to the rains.
He said that PESCO field staff are engaged in power restoration and a special crisis management cell has been set up in to deal with the situation.
Recent Stories
Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore
PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM
PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium
Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience
Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt
Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow
PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election
Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heavy rain, snowfall disrupt life in upper Hazara division2 minutes ago
-
Three killed, one infant injured after roof collapse22 minutes ago
-
Drama Competition: MAC revives family theater tradition22 minutes ago
-
Intermittent rain, snowfall continue in hilly areas32 minutes ago
-
CM submits nomination papers of Asif Zardari for presidential election42 minutes ago
-
Numerous issues at Multan’s bus stand spark citizen’s outcry52 minutes ago
-
NH&MP's swift action averted disaster at Northern Motorway1 hour ago
-
17 persons killed, 23 injured due to prolong rain spell in KP: PDMA1 hour ago
-
Snowfall continue at Lower, Upper Chitral, no electricity since last night, all roads blocked1 hour ago
-
Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore1 hour ago
-
Kashmiris continuously living in state of siege due to Indian military’s huge presence: APHC2 hours ago
-
Govt to solve problems of common people at door steps: Mayor DI Khan2 hours ago