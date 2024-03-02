Three children killed as roof cave-in, power supply affected

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Due to heavy rain in Gakhi Kundu Mahmond, three children died when the roof of the room of the house collapsed, Rescue 1122 said here Saturday.

As soon as the control room received the information, the rescue 1122 disaster and medical teams reached the spot and started rescue operations.

In another incident, Rescue 1122 disaster team along with local people rescued the children from the debris. The roof of a crude house collapsed near Noothia Tilab Road.

In the incident,15 animals (cows, sheep, goats) were buried under the debris whereas rescue teams have recovered all the animals safely.

The family members remained safe during the accident.

The spokesperson of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has said that due to incessant rain, 234 feeders were tripped since Friday, while 55 feeders were restored after necessary repairs, . He further said that the restoration of the feeders is facing serious problems due to the rains.

He said that PESCO field staff are engaged in power restoration and a special crisis management cell has been set up in to deal with the situation.