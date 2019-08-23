Three children lose lives in mortar shell explosion

Three, including a young girl, her teenage brother and a cousin were killed on Friday while another child got injured as a mortar shell exploded at village Umer Shar near Ubauro town of Ghotki district

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ):Three, including a young girl, her teenage brother and a cousin were killed on Friday while another child got injured as a mortar shell exploded at village Umer Shar near Ubauro town of Ghotki district.

According to parents, the ill-fated children found a mortar shell while playing outside the village and when children put the shell into fire it exploded.

The explosion was so severe that 20 year old Bachi Shar and her 12 year old brother Arbelo Shar died at the spot while 13 year old Jam Shar later succumbed to injuries at Obaro hospital. Rashid Shar, 10, sustained injuries.

Rounti police said that investigation was in process and no case was registered so far.