Three Clinics Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 02:30 PM

Three clinics sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :District Health Authority (DHA) sealed three clinics/medical stores on the charge of violating health rules and regulations.

A spokesman of health department said here on Thursday that Town Incharge Dr Naveed Anwar along with his team checked various medical stores and clinics and found Qadir Hussain Clinic in Rehmanabad, Shah Jee Dawakhana at Allied Mor Sargodha Road and Hafiz Clinic at Millat Road in Johar Colony run by quack doctors.

The health officers sealed premises of these clinics and sent their cases to Punjab Health Care Commission for further action against their owners.

Meanwhile, the health officer issued warning to owners of four clinics including Adeel Dental Clinic, Madani Clinic,islam Nagar, Ishaaq Muneeb Clinic and Muneer Clinic Bawa Chak on sheer violation of health rules and regulations.

More Stories From Pakistan

