UrduPoint.com

Three Day Multidisciplinary Int Conference Starts In Khairpur

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Three day multidisciplinary Int conference starts in Khairpur

The three day multidisciplinary international conference on Emerging Trends in Engineering Technology (IMCEET-2023) organized by the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology & Skill Development, Khairpur Mirs in collaboration with Sindh Higher Education Commission (Sindh HEC) and MUET SZAB Campus, Khairpur on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The three day multidisciplinary international conference on Emerging Trends in Engineering Technology (IMCEET-2023) organized by the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology & Skill Development, Khairpur Mirs in collaboration with Sindh Higher Education Commission (Sindh HEC) and MUET SZAB Campus, Khairpur on Wednesday.

Former Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, who inaugurated the conference, in his address said that skill development education is very important for the youth of Sindh, as well as for the youth of Khairpur.

He recalled that over 50 years ago there was free education, boarding and Lodging when the Khairpur had a status of State, adding that unemployment is a big issue in Sindh and Pakistan and it was very difficult to cope it, but the government, under the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, provided domestic as well as foreign scholarships to the youth to educate them and meet the challenges. He said that establishing a Technical University was a difficult task, but he executed the decision and added that there was no such university in the other provinces.

He said that then GOC of Pano Aqil had told him to establish a technical university there, but he preferred to establish it in Khairpur to promote the Technical and Skill education in this district. He said that he will try to get more funds allocated in coming budget for the promotion of the technical education.

Former CM emphasized that in the contemporary world, there is a dire need for research which is the key to innovations and technologies.

Chairman National Technology Council (NTC), Imtiaz Hussain Gillani, Vice Chancellor of the MUET University Jamshoro, Dr Taha Hussain and others were spoke on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, Vice Chancellor Begum Nusrat Bhutto Woman University Sukkur Prof Dr Tehmina Mangan, Syed Asad Ali Shah Jillani, Engr Prof Dr Madad Ali Shah and others were present.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister World Qaim Ali Shah Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Education Budget Nusrat Bhutto Sukkur Jamshoro Khairpur Asad Ali Turkish Lira Women HEC Government GOC (Pak) Limited.

Recent Stories

SCRF experts advocate AI as an educational tool

SCRF experts advocate AI as an educational tool

15 minutes ago
 Australia Cuts Some Defense Spending to Fund Nucle ..

Australia Cuts Some Defense Spending to Fund Nuclear Submarine Project - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Additional manpower of police given to DIGPs of Ka ..

Additional manpower of police given to DIGPs of Karachi

6 minutes ago
 Colleges, Universities to remain closed on May 11 ..

Colleges, Universities to remain closed on May 11 & 12

6 minutes ago
 University of Sindh students asked to deposit host ..

University of Sindh students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee by May 21

6 minutes ago
 World’s youngest published female author says sh ..

World’s youngest published female author says she just wants to ‘keep writin ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.