Three died, 9 injured in Balakot road accident

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 08:35 PM

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) At least three people were died and nine others injured on Monday when a passenger van plunged into a deep gorge in the village of Patlang, Balakot.

According to police sources, a Suzuki van carrying more than 12 passengers fell into the gorge as the brakes of the vehicle failed while negotiating a sharp turn.

Three passengers died on the spot while nine others sustained critical injuries.

Locals and police shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Balakot, where three of the injured were declared critical and referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad while six minor injured were shifted to King Abdullah Hospital, Mansehra.

