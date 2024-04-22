Three Died, 9 Injured In Balakot Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 08:35 PM
At least three people were died and nine others injured on Monday when a passenger van plunged into a deep gorge in the village of Patlang, Balakot
BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) At least three people were died and nine others injured on Monday when a passenger van plunged into a deep gorge in the village of Patlang, Balakot.
According to police sources, a Suzuki van carrying more than 12 passengers fell into the gorge as the brakes of the vehicle failed while negotiating a sharp turn.
Three passengers died on the spot while nine others sustained critical injuries.
Locals and police shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Balakot, where three of the injured were declared critical and referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad while six minor injured were shifted to King Abdullah Hospital, Mansehra.
Recent Stories
UK Education delegation visits HEC
One arrested in injured condition after encounter with police: SSP Larkana
NA reaffirms Pakistan's relationship with Iran
Open Kachari held in Larkana
Stakeholders must work hard to achieve cotton sowing, production targets
NA passes motion to restore membership of two MNAs
French Voice singer hospitalised with bullet wound
WHO representative for Pakistan meets Health Minister
Landslide win for pro-China leader's party in Maldives vote
Kashmore police recover Mazda driver from robbers
CM inaugurates virtual women police station in PSCA
Chaos party coming to an end: Azma Bukhari
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UK Education delegation visits HEC13 minutes ago
-
One arrested in injured condition after encounter with police: SSP Larkana17 minutes ago
-
NA reaffirms Pakistan's relationship with Iran13 minutes ago
-
Open Kachari held in Larkana13 minutes ago
-
UNICEF calls for urgent action to save Pakistan’s children on frontlines of climate change13 minutes ago
-
NA passes motion to restore membership of two MNAs13 minutes ago
-
WHO representative for Pakistan meets Health Minister13 minutes ago
-
Kashmore police recover Mazda driver from robbers13 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates virtual women police station in PSCA13 minutes ago
-
Chaos party coming to an end: Azma Bukhari13 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to launch Air Ambulance service soon13 minutes ago
-
LHC announces holiday on Tuesday13 minutes ago