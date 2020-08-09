Three drug pushers with narcotics

KASUR, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three drug traffickers and recovered four and a half kilograms hashish from their possession.

According to police, Sadr Phoolnagar police conducted raids and arrested three drug pushers identified as Yasir, Shahid and Sadaqat from Baghiana Kalan.

The police recovered 1.42 kg hashish from Yasir, 1.54 kg from Shahid and 1.44 kg from Sadaqat.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.