Three godowns sealed for selling illegal oil

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The district administration sealed three godowns for selling illegal

oil and diesel.

According to a handout issued here, the district administration launched a

crackdown against those involved in illegal sale of oil and diesel.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Arshad Wattoo raided

and seized thousands of liters of oil and petrol from three godowns-Butt Brothers,Shah

Brothers and Transport Goods,at Larri Adda.

The team got registered FIRs against the owners with Satellite Town Police Station.