Three Godowns Sealed For Selling Illegal Oil
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The district administration sealed three godowns for selling illegal
oil and diesel.
According to a handout issued here, the district administration launched a
crackdown against those involved in illegal sale of oil and diesel.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Arshad Wattoo raided
and seized thousands of liters of oil and petrol from three godowns-Butt Brothers,Shah
Brothers and Transport Goods,at Larri Adda.
The team got registered FIRs against the owners with Satellite Town Police Station.
