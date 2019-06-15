Three held for refilling illegal gas

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Police raided at illegal gas re-filling agencies here on Friday and arrested three besides, seizing filling instruments from their possession, informed police spokesman.

According to detail, Saddar Baroni Police conducted raids at different areas and arrested three persons namely Nadir, Haroon and Faizan on the charges of filling gas illegally besides recovering instruments from their custody.

Police have registered cases against them and started investigation.