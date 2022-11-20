Three illegal crushing plants sealed in Adenzai Dir Lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) ::The district administration here on Sunday conducted raid at three illegal crushing plants in Adenzai sub-division area and sealed the plants.

Talking to media men, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Adenzai, Nasir Ali said that no illegal crushing plants would be allowed in the area.

He directed all the crushing plants owners to take No Objection Certificates from the administration otherwise stern action would be taken against them for running the business of illegal plants.

He said that the district administration has repeatedly issued notices to the owners of illegal crush plants, but despite the passage of time, many crush plant owners were failed to get NOCs from the relevant departments. He said that the action was taken against those crushing plants which were causing environmental and noise pollution besides meeting the required set standard.