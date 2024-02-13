Open Menu

Three Illegal Money Exchangers Held

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Three illegal money exchangers held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar, on Tuesday arrested three illegal money exchangers and recovered 2500 Saudi Riyals and Rs 1.52 million.

According to the spokesman of FIA, the suspects identified as Haseebullah, Muhammad Saqib and Zabihullah were arrested from Chowk Yadgar, Ashraf Road and Nishtarabad areas here.

During the raids, hundi references and records related to foreign Currency exchange were also recovered from the accused.

