Three illegally constructed plazas sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Staff, in its crackdown against illegal constructions, sealed three unauthorized commercial plazas consisting on 100 shops, at Multan Public school road here on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out under supervision of Muncipal Officer Regulations, Ishfaq Ahmad on the directives of Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood.

Municipal Office Regulations officer said that these commercial plazas were sealed as they were constructed without map approval.

He said that Commissioner Multan had made process of map approval easier as quick process used to start after receiving map approval applications by the citizens.

He informed that the buildings constructed without map approval were being sealed after serving notices and warned the buildings would be demolished if it were built without map approval