Three injured in road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :At least three people were injured in a road accident took place in Sibi district,said a police spokesman on Wednesday "Two motorbikes coming from opposite side collided with each other on Kambri bridge leaving three people injured," police said adding that the injured were moved to the nearby hospital for medical aid.

The injured were later identified as Shah Murad, Ali Nawaz, and Siraj Khan.

