Three Killed, 10 Injured In Mansehra Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) At least three people were killed while 10 others sustained injuries after a passenger van plunged into a ditch on Monday near the Patlang area of Mansehra district.
As reported by a private news channel, the accident occurred due to a malfunction in the vehicle's brakes, causing the van to veer off the road and plunge into a ditch.
Police and rescue teams promptly responded to the scene, and transported to a civil hospital in Balakot for medical treatment.
Police sources confirmed that among the injured were women and children and condition of a few were reported critical and were subsequently transferred to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital Mansehra.
The injured were promptly Further investigation into the incident was underway, said the police.
