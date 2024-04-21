Open Menu

Three Killed, Four Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 01:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Three citizens were killed while four others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and an auto-rickshaw near Adda Laal-Mir Kot Addu on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a speeding car collided with an auto-rickshaw near Adda Laal-Mir near Kot Addu city.

As a result of the mishap, three passengers died while four others sustained serious injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the bodies and injured to District Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu while the process for identification was continued.

However, police have also started investigations into the incident by taking the car and auto-rickshaw into custody.

