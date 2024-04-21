Three Killed, Four Injured In Road Mishap
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 01:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Three citizens were killed while four others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and an auto-rickshaw near Adda Laal-Mir Kot Addu on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, a speeding car collided with an auto-rickshaw near Adda Laal-Mir near Kot Addu city.
As a result of the mishap, three passengers died while four others sustained serious injuries.
The rescue officials shifted the bodies and injured to District Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu while the process for identification was continued.
However, police have also started investigations into the incident by taking the car and auto-rickshaw into custody.
APP/shn/thh
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5000 cops deployed to ensure security for Pak-NZ T-20 matches3 minutes ago
-
BISP registration process continues in Sargodha4 minutes ago
-
Strict action being taken against electricity thieves: Pindi admin14 minutes ago
-
RDA advises citizens not to invest in illegal housing societies14 minutes ago
-
FBISE Rawalpindi finalizes foolproof arrangements for Intermediate first annual exams 202444 minutes ago
-
63 persons killed, 78 injured due to torrential rains in KP: PDMA53 minutes ago
-
NDF condemns suicide case of disabled employee in Matiari53 minutes ago
-
12 mill workers injured in boiler blast53 minutes ago
-
18 held with contraband54 minutes ago
-
Polling for by-elections in four KP constituencies continue1 hour ago
-
Ghazal singer Iqbal Bano remembered on death anniversary3 hours ago
-
Former test cricketer Qasim Umar visits PTV Karachi centre3 hours ago