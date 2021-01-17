Three killed in Rawat house fire

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Three persons of a same family were killed when a house caught fire in the vicinity of Rawat area of Rawalpindi, police sources reported on Sunday.

According to police, a house situated in Rawat area caught fire due to short circuiting and gas leakage.

As a result, three persons including woman and a child died on the spot. The Police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital. Investigations are underway.