UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed In Rawat House Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 08:50 PM

Three killed in Rawat house fire

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Three persons of a same family were killed when a house caught fire in the vicinity of Rawat area of Rawalpindi, police sources reported on Sunday.

According to police, a house situated in Rawat area caught fire due to short circuiting and gas leakage.

As a result, three persons including woman and a child died on the spot. The Police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital. Investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Fire Police Died Rawalpindi Same SITE Women Gas Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits COVID-19 vaccination c ..

8 minutes ago

Khalifa University researchers launch app to ident ..

53 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Rabaa Al Sumai ..

2 hours ago

DCD organises vaccination visits to non-Muslim pla ..

2 hours ago

IRENA’s World Energy Transition Day to kick-star ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.