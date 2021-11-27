Three member gang arrested, four stolen motorcycles, Rs 0.5 million recovered

Rawalpindi Police arrested three member gang of motorcycles lifter and recovered four stolen motorcycles and Rs 5,00,000, 5 ton iron besides weapon used in crime from their possession in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police arrested three member gang of motorcycles lifter and recovered four stolen motorcycles and Rs 5,00,000, 5 ton iron besides weapon used in crime from their possession in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni police station.

According to the police spokesman, the arrested were as identified its gang leader Muhammad Shakeel and Sami Ullah and Shahzad Khan.

Police registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Kamran Amir appreciated performance of police teams, SHO Saddar Barooni for arresting accused.

SP said that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements adding that accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished.The accused of robbing innocent citizens at gunpoint would not escape the grip of law, he added.