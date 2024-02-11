Three Member Gang Arrested; Seven Stolen Motorcycles Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2024 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested three member gang and recovered 07 stolen motorcycles, Rs 81,000 and 05 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, Cantt police conducted raid and held gang members who were identified as Shiraz, Parvez and Khalid.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them, and started investigation.
SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz commended police team and said that strict action will be taken against those involved in such criminals activities. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.
