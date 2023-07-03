Three member of family die in gas cylinder blast

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :At least three members including a father were burnt to death, and one got minor injuries in an explosion caused by the LPG gas cylinder due to leakage in a house at Chak No 133/10-R Jehanian, Saturday.

The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Akhtar Ali and his two sons 35-year-old Shabbir and 40-year-old Imran.

According to details, a gas cylinder exploded suddenly due to leakage into a house in Jehanian in which three members of a family sustained serious burn injuries and another one got minor injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the seriously injured to Nishtar Hospital Multan where they succumbed to injuries.

The minor injured was provided first aid on the spot.