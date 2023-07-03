Open Menu

Three Member Of Family Die In Gas Cylinder Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Three member of family die in gas cylinder blast

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :At least three members including a father were burnt to death, and one got minor injuries in an explosion caused by the LPG gas cylinder due to leakage in a house at Chak No 133/10-R Jehanian, Saturday.

The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Akhtar Ali and his two sons 35-year-old Shabbir and 40-year-old Imran.

According to details, a gas cylinder exploded suddenly due to leakage into a house in Jehanian in which three members of a family sustained serious burn injuries and another one got minor injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the seriously injured to Nishtar Hospital Multan where they succumbed to injuries.

The minor injured was provided first aid on the spot.

Related Topics

Multan Injured LPG Gas Family

Recent Stories

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter He ..

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter Hellyer

49 minutes ago
 Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading ..

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading peace and tolerance

1 hour ago
 Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

4 hours ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

14 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

17 hours ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

20 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

20 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

21 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan