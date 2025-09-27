Open Menu

Ratta Amral Police Arrest Absconder In Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Ratta Amral Police have arrested an absconder wanted in a case of killing a citizen and injuring two others with repeated knife attacks over an old enmity.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman on Saturday, the case was registered in July 2024, after which the accused went into hiding.

He was traced and apprehended by the Ratta Amral Police through human intelligence and other resources.

Eight accomplices of the absconder had already been arrested in connection with the same case.

The Superintendent of Police Rawal said the arrested suspect would be challaned in court with solid evidence to ensure strict legal action.

