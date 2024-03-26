Ticks Infestation Poses Risks To Animals, Humans: Livestock Dept
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid Akhtar said that ticks’ infestation was highly dangerous for both humans and animals and urged cattle farmers to take special care of their animals.
Under the auspices of the Livestock Department, an awareness week is being observed in Jalalpur Pirwala to prevent tick infestations, he said this while talking to APP.
“This awareness week holds significant importance as ticks can transmit diseases affecting both humans and animals, such as tick-borne fever, glandular fever, and Lyme disease in animals, while posing risks like Congo fever and similarly Lyme disease in humans.
The awareness week was marked first time in 2011 following that UK had observed a rise in Lyme disease cases. Then a need to create awareness was suggested, said Dr Jamshaid. It was proposed to take practical measures to prevent diseases stemming from tick infestations in both humans and animals.
In this regard, workshop and awareness walk were organized by the officials of Deputy Director of the Livestock Office Jalalpur Pirwala.
Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar sensitized the adoption of precautionary measures to prevent tick infestations in animals, including maintaining farm cleanliness, preventing the accumulation of dung and urine, securing farm walls and fences, regular inspection for tick presence, and mandatory use of tick repellent spray.
He stated that the affected animals should be vaccinated against tick-borne diseases, and lime powder should be spread in the cattle farm as a preventive measure.
Similarly, individuals should take precautions against tick bites by using gloves and tick repellent lotion when handling animals. The citizens should also keep them away from bloodstained while slaughtering the animals.
Similarly, they should wear light-color clothing to easily spot ticks, and immediately discard clothes or wash the body if tick bites are suspected, Akhtar suggested.
To protect against tick bites, it is recommended to cover the skin with full sleeves and socks, he concluded.
