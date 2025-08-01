TIKA Country Coordinator Explores Media Cooperation With APP
Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 06:19 PM
The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency's (TIKA) Country Coordinator Saliha Tuna Friday visited the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) to discuss potential collaboration in the media sector
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency's (TIKA) Country Coordinator Saliha Tuna Friday visited the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) to discuss potential collaboration in the media sector.
During the meeting, the Country Coordinator highlighted TIKA's role in supporting various sectors and its positive impact on Pakistani society.
The Coordinator emphasized TIKA's commitment to promoting development and cooperation through various initiatives, including media and education.
TIKA has been actively involved in development projects globally, focusing on areas such as education, healthcare and economic growth. In Pakistan, she and added that TIKA has implemented projects aimed at promoting socio-economic development and stability.
Managing Director APP, Muhammad Asim Khichi assured Country Coordinator, APP's support and future collaboration in field of media.
MD APP hoped media collaboration between APP and TIKA would further strengthen brotherly relations between the countries.
Both TIKA and APP are optimistic about future collaboration, with plans to explore joint initiatives in media and other sectors. This partnership aims to foster a stronger relationship between the two organizations and contribute to Pakistan's development.
The two sides expressed mutual interest in working together to strengthen the relationship between TIKA and APP.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal Mullick presses forums to act against India’s heinous violations in IIOJK with documented ..1 hour ago
-
Hurriyat leadership label August 5 annexation as betrayal of Kashmiris’ trust & UN principles1 hour ago
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully13 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace13 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal13 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..13 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties13 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away13 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan14 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs14 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million14 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence14 hours ago