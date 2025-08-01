TIKA Country Coordinator explores media cooperation with APP

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 06:19 PM

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency's (TIKA) Country Coordinator Saliha Tuna Friday visited the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) to discuss potential collaboration in the media sector

During the meeting, the Country Coordinator highlighted TIKA's role in supporting various sectors and its positive impact on Pakistani society.

The Coordinator emphasized TIKA's commitment to promoting development and cooperation through various initiatives, including media and education.

TIKA has been actively involved in development projects globally, focusing on areas such as education, healthcare and economic growth. In Pakistan, she and added that TIKA has implemented projects aimed at promoting socio-economic development and stability.

Managing Director APP, Muhammad Asim Khichi assured Country Coordinator, APP's support and future collaboration in field of media.

MD APP hoped media collaboration between APP and TIKA would further strengthen brotherly relations between the countries.

Both TIKA and APP are optimistic about future collaboration, with plans to explore joint initiatives in media and other sectors. This partnership aims to foster a stronger relationship between the two organizations and contribute to Pakistan's development.

The two sides expressed mutual interest in working together to strengthen the relationship between TIKA and APP.

