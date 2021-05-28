UrduPoint.com
Tourism Set To Flourish As GB Assigned To Handle Mountaineering, Trekking

Fri 28th May 2021

Tourism set to flourish as GB assigned to handle mountaineering, trekking

Tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan is set to receive a major push as now all matters related to mountaineering and trekking in the territory will be handled by the Tourism Department of Gilgit-Baltistan, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) revealed on Friday

"Recently an important meeting was held at Gilgit-Baltistan Council, Islamabad wherein representatives from all the concerned law enforcement agencies, NADRA, Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tour Operators of Pakistan and ACP took part.

"Recently an important meeting was held at Gilgit-Baltistan Council, Islamabad wherein representatives from all the concerned law enforcement agencies, NADRA, Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tour Operators of Pakistan and ACP took part.

"During the meeting, it was noted that after the 18th amendment all the powers have been transferred to the provinces. Hence, it was decided in principle that all matters related to mountaineering, trekking and tourism will now be dealt with by the Tourism Department of Gilgit-Baltistan," Karrar Haidri, secretary ACP told APP.

"It is indeed a major breakthrough as we are sure mountaineering and trekking activities in Gilgit-Baltistan will flourish, which will ultimately provide a much-needed impetus to our tourism industry," he added.

Haidri said ACP would play its part by extending full cooperation to the concerned departments and tour operators to promote mountaineering and tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said to facilitate mountaineers and tourists the Tourism Department of Gilgit-Baltistan had shifted office to GB House Islamabad.

"We are sure they will continue serving all the stakeholders at the new location with renewed determination and enthusiasm," he reckoned.

Pakistan is home to some of the world's highest mountain ranges. There are over 100 peaks above 7,000 metres and 6,000 metres. While five of the world's 14 highest independent peaks (above 8,000 metres) are also located in the country. Most of the highest peaks are in the Karakoram mountain range, which lies almost entirely in Gilgit-Baltistan. Every year hundreds of mountaineers and tourists visit Pakistan to scale these peaks, contributing greatly in the foreign exchange earning and providing job opportunities to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

