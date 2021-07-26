Tourists in millions thronged to scenic resorts during Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

Tourists in millions thronged to scenic resorts of Hazara and Malakand divisions of KP, causing rush of people and vehicles besides generating around Rs 4 billion income for locals associated with tourism industry

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Tourists in millions thronged to scenic resorts of Hazara and Malakand divisions of KP, causing rush of people and vehicles besides generating around Rs 4 billion income for locals associated with tourism industry.

According to a statement issued by Tourism Department KP, around 2.6 million tourists visited Swat, Galliyat and Naran areas during the period from July 17 to 24.

Around 100,000 tourists also visited scenic Razmak area of North Waziristan District, adds the statement.

Giving details about the number of tourists, the statement added that around 550,000 tourists visited Swat valley.

Majority of people preferred Kaghan-Naran valley where around 1.

2 million people visited during Eid holidays, carrying around 300,000 vehicles.

Videos also appeared on social media showing rush of vehicles stranded in beautiful mountainous area near Naran.

In Galliyat around one million tourists visited, carrying more than 200,000 vehicles.

Huge rush was witnessed in hotels where rooms were available at very exorbitant prices while a number of tourists made arrangements for staying as paying guests while some spent nights in cars.

Hundred of thousands of tourists are still present in these scenic sites of KP to enjoy Eid holidays, the statement continued.