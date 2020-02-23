UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourists To Access Information About Historical, Religious Sites At One Click

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 03:20 PM

Tourists to access information about historical, religious sites at one click

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Local and foreign tourists as well as researchers will now be able to access valuable information about all the historical and religious sites of the country through one click through a mobile based app and a website under the project of "Mapping of Historical and Religious Sites in Pakistan".

"The project to be executed by Department of Archeology and Museums (DoAM), Islamabad soon will be of great significance for the students, researchers, tourists and archeologists,"Director Archeology, Abdul Azeem informed while talking to APP.

"Pakistan is enriched with a large number of archeological sites carrying great historical and religious significance and this project will help make all the information about both the famous as well as unfamiliar sites accessible to the people," he said.

Abdul Azeem said the project includes mapping of all the historical and religious sites exist on the map of Pakistan out of which many of the sites were explored before by different students, researchers and archeologists separately.

"The department will first compile all the information about these sites through involving archeology experts and hiring different consultant firms for which the tender process is going on,"He informed.

The teams of archeologists and different hired companies would start compilation work of historical and religious sites across the country simultaneously.

"The mobile app and website will carry information regarding significance, origin and importance of these sites for the users and serve as travelers guide," Abdul Azeem said.

"This project will take more than a year for completion and serve as an impetus for boosting local and foreign tourism and revenue generation in the country,"he continued.

"After launch of the mobile app and website, the department will continue adding information about the remaining sites as these sites are in thousands,"he said.

The DoAM has been working under National History and Literary Division on different projects to preserve the rich cultural and historical assets of Pakistan in form of antiquities and sites.

The department has also completed the project of digitization of artifacts through compiling the digital record of antiquities, Abdul Azeem added.

C:snk/P:snk/L:mns/R:mns

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Mobile Guide All Click

Recent Stories

Sky News Arabia appoints Yousef Tsouri as head of ..

41 minutes ago

Coalition Forces intercept, destroy explosive-fill ..

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.