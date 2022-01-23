UrduPoint.com

Traders' Delegation Holds Meeting With IGFC; Hails Increasing Export Items To Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The traders delegation Sunday held a meeting with Inspector General, Frontier Corps (IGFC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Major General Adil Yamin and welcomed the government's decision to increase the number of export items to Afghanistan.

The delegation including Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) acting president Imran Khan Mohmand, Chairman, SCCI's Standing Committee on Pak-Afghan Bilateral and Transit Trade Promotion, Shahid Hussain, former president Faiz Muhammad Faizi, PAJCCI Vic president and the chamber former Senior Vice President Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, chief Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, former President Khyber Chamber Shakirullah and others.

They urged the authorities to expedite the negotiation process with the Afghan government regarding promotion of trade.

The DG IGFC and Commandant Khyber Rifle were also present during the meeting.

The meeting discussed the administrative matters, bringing pace in movement of export-goods laden vehicles, hurdles that were impeding Pak-Afghan bilateral and transit trade.

The SCCI delegation gave proposal and mechanisms to further improve Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and transit trade via Afghanistan.

The meeting hailed the federal government and Federal board of Revenue for increasing the number of export items to Afghanistan from 4 to 16 to enhance the quantum of trade with the neighbouring country.

They urged an immediate solution of DTRE issues to ease difficulties to traders and exporters.

