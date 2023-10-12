Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including folk Singer Sharafat Ali Khailvi

(@Abdulla99267510)

The unfortunate incident took place due to over-speeding near Wan Bachran—an area in Mianwalai district.

MIANWALI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12nd, 2023) A devastating accident occurred in the Mianwali district, claiming the lives of seven individuals including the well-known Saraiki singer Sharafat Ali Khailvi.

The accident transpired near Wan Bachran, reportedly caused by the driver losing control of the jeep they were traveling in.

Upon receiving the distress call, Rescue 1122 dispatched divers to the scene, who bravely recovered the bodies from the depths of the canal. The local authorities are currently handling the case, investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.