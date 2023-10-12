Open Menu

Tragic  Accident Claims Seven Lives Including Folk Singer Sharafat Ali Khailvi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 12, 2023 | 11:55 AM

Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including folk Singer Sharafat Ali Khailvi

The unfortunate incident took place due to over-speeding near Wan Bachran—an area in Mianwalai district.

MIANWALI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12nd, 2023) A devastating accident occurred in the Mianwali district, claiming the lives of seven individuals including the well-known Saraiki singer Sharafat Ali Khailvi.

The accident transpired near Wan Bachran, reportedly caused by the driver losing control of the jeep they were traveling in.

Upon receiving the distress call, Rescue 1122 dispatched divers to the scene, who bravely recovered the bodies from the depths of the canal. The local authorities are currently handling the case, investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

Related Topics

Accident Driver Mianwali Rescue 1122 From Jeep

Recent Stories

Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmed ..

Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmedabad              ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial G ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial Guinea on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders send condolences to King of Jordan on ..

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Jordan on death of former Prime Minister ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2023

3 hours ago
UAE and US Presidents discuss regional development ..

UAE and US Presidents discuss regional developments in phone call

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

9 hours ago
 UAE Health Minister calls on member states of WHO ..

UAE Health Minister calls on member states of WHO Regional Committee for the Eas ..

10 hours ago
 NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water ..

NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water and carbon

12 hours ago
 Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

12 hours ago
 Nawaz can bring economic stability in country: Haf ..

Nawaz can bring economic stability in country: Hafiz Hamdullah

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan