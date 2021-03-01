Training from Civil Defence Deptt vital to dealt emergency like situations, calamities: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak urged upon citizens to avail special training by Civil Defence Department in order to deal with emergency like situations or natural calamities.

He was addressing a rally to mark International Defence Day here on Monday. The rally was participated by civil society workers, officials of Civil Defence and some other government departments. It started from Bab ul Qasim and ended at Clock Tower Chowk. Strong civil defence is of vital importance, and it is only possible when masses have complete training in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner lauded services of officials of Civil Defence during quarantine period.

Similarly, the role of workers remained exceptional especially at wheat purchase centres, kafalat centres, and removal of encroachments, said Khattak. A cake was also cut on this occasion. The rally was also joined by Civil Defence Officer Fatima Khan, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin, District Emergency Officer 1122 Dr Kaleemullah and Chief Instructor Faheem Imdad were also present.