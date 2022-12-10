Travelers advised to drive carefully on motorway due to fog

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy and cold weather for most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 2 hours.

Moderate to dense fog is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi motorway during night and morning hours.

Travelers on Motorways and National Highways are advised to adopt precautionary measures during travelling.