- Tree Plantation Ceremony organized at Commissioner Office to observe ‘World Earth Day’
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A tree plantation ceremony was organized here on Monday at Rawalpindi Commissioner Office to observe the ‘World Earth Day’.
According to a PHA spokesperson, like the rest of the world, the World Earth Day was observed in Pakistan on April 22 and a tree plantation ceremony was organized at Rawalpindi Commissioner Office in connection with the 'World Earth Day'.
In a bid to create awareness among the masses about the importance of taking care of the planet, the day is observed every year on April 22.
The Earth Day is celebrated worldwide to raise awareness of the environmental threats facing the Earth. The theme of this year's Earth Day is "Recovering Earth's Natural Environment."
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Aamir Khattak, Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority, (PHA) Rawalpindi Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, Additional Commissioner Rawalpindi and other officers participated in the tree plantation ceremony.
A sapling was planted in Commissioner Office Rawalpindi on the occasion.
The main objective of ‘World Earth Day’ is to create awareness about the use of plastic, its impact on the environment, reduce dependence on plastic and make the earth plastic-free.
The Commissioner on the occasion said that Pakistan is in the list of the countries that are severely affected by climate change and environmental challenges can be solved only by planting trees.
“The effects of climate change have intensified over the years, putting us at even greater economic and physical risk," he said adding, the government was taking solid steps to meet these challenges and build resilience in the face of adversity.
