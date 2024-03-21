Open Menu

Tree Plantation Drive Launched In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 11:40 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Chief Executive Officer, District education Authority, Bahawalpur has inaugurated a tree plantation drive for the Bahawalpur district.

CEO, of District Education Authority, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Akram inaugurated a tree plantation campaign by planting a plant at the premises of the DEA Bahawalpur Office.

District Education Officer, Muhammad Shahbaz Tahir and other officials were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO said that a tree plantation drive had been launched for the district of Bahawalpur.

He said that plants would be planted at all schools across Bahawalpur district in connection with the tree plantation campaign.

