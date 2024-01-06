Open Menu

Tribunal Summons RO On Appeal Against Acceptance Of Abid Sher Papers

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2024 | 09:23 PM

An appellate tribunal on Saturday summoned returning officer (RO) concerned, along with record, on an appeal against acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abid Sher Ali

The tribunal comprising Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural heard the appeal, filed by a voter, Muhammad Jehangir.

against acceptance of nomination papers of PML-N's leader.

The appellant submitted that Abid Sher Ali attached an affidavit with his nomination papers for NA-102 and it was based on a lie.

He submitted that Abid Sher Ali concealed details of cases registered against him in Factory Area Police Station. He pleaded with the tribunal to reject the nomination papers of Abid Sher Ali after setting aside the decision of the returning officer.

