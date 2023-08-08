Turi inaugurates Workers Folks School at Parachinar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi inaugurated Working Folks Grammar School at Parachinar, district headquarters tribal district Kurram on Tuesday.

Secretary Workers Welfare Fund Zulfikar Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the federal minister said that the opening of the school will help remove educational backwardness and mitigate the hardships of the students.

He said that due to scarcity of educational institutions, the students of the district Kurram including its headquarters Parachinar were facing hardships.

He said that like other parts of the district, the residents of Karman Road and its adjacent Ziran localities were used to send their children including girls to far-flung areas.

He said that keeping in view the public problems he inaugurated the Working Folks Grammar School on Karman Road.