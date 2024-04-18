Open Menu

Turkish CGS Calls On CJCSC, Lauds Pakistan Armed Forces Professionalism

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 06:12 PM

Turkish CGS calls on CJCSC, lauds Pakistan Armed Forces professionalism

Chief of the Turkish General Staff, General Metin Gürak Thursday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza here at Joint Staff Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Chief of the Turkish General Staff, General Metin Gürak Thursday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza here at Joint Staff Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters related to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation were discussed.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to forge deeper strategic ties, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee ISPR

Recent Stories

President emphasizes need for fostering atmosphere ..

President emphasizes need for fostering atmosphere of political reconciliation

18 minutes ago
 Ombudsman Punjab provides Rs13.6mln relief to 13.6 ..

Ombudsman Punjab provides Rs13.6mln relief to 13.6 plaintiffs

22 minutes ago
 DC calls for intensive anti-polio drive in ICT

DC calls for intensive anti-polio drive in ICT

43 minutes ago
 Arsenal paid for 'big mistake' in Bayern defeat: A ..

Arsenal paid for 'big mistake' in Bayern defeat: Arteta

43 minutes ago
 Progress of development schemes reviewed

Progress of development schemes reviewed

42 minutes ago
 Pak Italian Modern Centre (PIBC) Executive Directo ..

Pak Italian Modern Centre (PIBC) Executive Director, Dr Naveed Akhtar resigns

42 minutes ago
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to holds reception in hounour of ..

Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to holds reception in hounour of Naseer Mirza

43 minutes ago
 Four govt officials killed in DI Khan firing incid ..

Four govt officials killed in DI Khan firing incident

43 minutes ago
 Local admin imposes section 144 in Abbottabad

Local admin imposes section 144 in Abbottabad

43 minutes ago
 Ukraine calls for energy savings amid Russian stri ..

Ukraine calls for energy savings amid Russian strikes

57 minutes ago
 Matthews leads West Indies women to convincing vic ..

Matthews leads West Indies women to convincing victory over Pakistan in series o ..

57 minutes ago
 Israel bombs Gaza as Middle East tense after Irani ..

Israel bombs Gaza as Middle East tense after Iranian attack

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan