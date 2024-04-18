Turkish CGS calls on CJCSC, lauds Pakistan Armed Forces professionalism

Chief of the Turkish General Staff, General Metin Gürak Thursday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza here at Joint Staff Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Chief of the Turkish General Staff, General Metin Gürak Thursday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza here at Joint Staff Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters related to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation were discussed.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to forge deeper strategic ties, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary.