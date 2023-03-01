Turkish Consular General expresses gratitude for extending support following quake disaster

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Madressatul islam University, on Wednesday, organised a condolence ceremony to express solidarity with the people of Turkiye in wake of heavy human loss in the recent earthquake.

Turkish Consul General in Karachi Cemal Sangu, Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, faculty members, staff and students presented flowers in the respect of victims who lost their lives in the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

On this occasion, SMIU announced to donate one-day salary of its employees of 17 and above grades for Turkiye.

The Turkish envoy Cemal Sangu, speaking at the occasion, expressed deep sorrow and grief on a vast scale human casualties and destruction in Turkiye and vowed, "Although it is the most difficult time for our nation but we are resilient and determined to rebuild our country." He said the Turkish nation had a very special bond with SMIU due to the close relations of its founder Khan Bahadur Hassan Ali Effendi with Turkiye.

Recalling his recent visit to SMIU and decision taken in a meeting with the Vice Chancellor for working together in area of education, Cemal Sangu said that he had not imagined that he shall come soon to SMIU to attend a condolence meeting organised for his countrymen.

He said that on the very first day of the earthquake, a large number of people of Pakistan had visited the Turkish Consulate in Karachi to show solidarity and expressed their deep grief for human loss in Turkiye.

"We, our entire nation and the government of Turkiye are thankful to the people of Pakistan, especially SMIU for extending their support towards us," Turkish CG said and added that the emotional support of Pakistan's people was their strength.

Vice-chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said that the day of 6th February was a catastrophic one for Turkiye and it would be remembered as a disastrous day in world history due to heavy human losses due to the earthquake.

He said that the world was changing rapidly due to the climate change and in the last year many parts of the country particularly Sindh had affected by disastrous rains and floods. Climate change might cause such natural disasters in future as well so comprehensive efforts were required for disaster risk reduction, he stressed.

Earlier, Wafa Mansoor Buriro on behalf of SMIU's faculty expressed deep condolence with the Turkish Consul General and the people of Turkiye. In-charge Director of Works and Services Shairan Najeeb and students of the university also expressed solidarity with the people of Turkiye through their speeches.