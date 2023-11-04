Open Menu

Turkish Delegation Visits Girls School

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2023 | 03:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) An NGO delegation from Bursa, Turkey, visited Khubaib Girls School and College to meet orphaned girl students here on Saturday.

The delegation consisted of Mr Burhan Sayligan, his wife and Mehmet Karakoyun, which was welcomed by Chairman/ Director Khubaib Girls School and College, Nadeem Ahmad Khan, Maliha Nadeem, Project Director /Principal, Sarwat Ansar and Vice Chairman Col (retd) Mazharul islam.

The delegation visited the school, hostel and newly-established Begum Bashir Girls Complex and planted a sapling.

The students presented a tableau in which they presented the burning issues of Palestine in a heart-touching way through their amazing performance. Mr. Burhan said he was very much happy and satisfied to see the efforts and quality of hard work done by all team of Khubaib Foundation under the leadership of its chairman.

He appreciated the achievements of the students in academics as well as in Taekwondo and co-curricular activities.

Chairman Khubaib Foundation Mr. Nadeem Ahmad Khan thanked the team of BURSA IHH for visiting the school.

The delegation distributed 25 sewing machines among widows and mothers of orphaned girls while winter uniforms were also distributed among all girls of Khubaib Girls School and College.

They enjoyed Punjab's food dishes at a stall. Principal Sarwat Ansar briefed the delegation about educational activities and other facilities being provided to the girls.

