Turkish Investors Invited To Invest In Mining In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:28 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Turkish investors invited to join minerals exploration in Balochistan where Employers Federation of Pakistan in partnership with several notable institutions is working on setting up world's largest mineral processing plant.

With setting up this plant, value-added minerals would be produced for export. Turkey could support this industry by extending technology and expertise, said EFP release here on Monday.

President Employers' Federation of Pakistan, Ismail Suttar during his visit to Turkey along with EFP's Director Economic Council, Mehmood Arshad had meeting with Vice President of Istanbul Chambers of Commerce, Israfil KURALAY and discussed wide range of issues related to bilateral trade and investment.

Israfil KURALAY appreciated the invitation for investment in mining sector in Pakistan and emphasized on follow up meetings between Pakistani business community and Turkish investors.

EFP President said there was need for signing memorandum of actions instead of signing countless papers of memorandums of understanding as EFP strongly believed in actions.

He said Pakistan had $ 300 million trade deficit with Turkey.

EFP's Director of Economic Council Mehmood Arshad encouraged ICC to play its role in finalization of Pak-Turkey free trade agreement as per demands of business communities of both the brotherly Muslim countries.

