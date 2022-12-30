UrduPoint.com

Turkish Navy Ship Conducts Naval Drills With Pakistan Navy

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Turkish Navy Ship conducts naval drills with Pakistan Navy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The Turkish Navy Ship TCG BURGAZADA on Friday visited Karachi Port and participated in bilateral naval Exercise TURGUTREIS – VII.

The Turkish ship port was earlier called Karachi harbour and was welcomed by senior officers of the Pakistan Navy along with officials of the Turkiye Consulate, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

During the stay at port, the Commanding Officer of the Turkish Ship called on Commander Pakistan Fleet and matters of mutual interest and bilateral collaboration were discussed. In port activities, joint professional interactions including the planning of bilateral exercises at sea, tabletop discussions on professional topics, sports & social events including a wreath laying at the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam were conducted with an aim to strengthen mutual cooperation and integration between the two navies.

On completion of the port visit, Pakistan Navy and Turkish Naval ship participated in bilateral Exercise TURGUTREIS-VII and conducted joint patrolling in the North Arabian Sea to further hone professional skills and enhance interoperability. The exercise comprised of various naval operations including defence against Asymmetric Attacks, Visit board Search & Seizure (VBSS), Air Defence Exercises, and Joint Coordinated Patrol.

The visit of the Turkish Navy Ship to Pakistan is a manifestation of strong bilateral ties between the two countries and the exercise is a testimony of PN's resolve toward regional peace and maintenance of order at sea.

