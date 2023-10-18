Two Absconders Arrested From Bahrain Through Interpol
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 02:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Police on Wednesday took the custody of two absconders from Interpol.
According to police, Majid wanted by Kotli Said Amir Ali police station in
a dacoity case and Sarwar was wanted by Gojra police station in a murder
case, had fled Bahrain after committing crimes.
The police contacted the Interpol and got arrested them from Bahrain.
Further investigation was underway.