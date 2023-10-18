Two absconders arrested from Bahrain through Interpol

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Police on Wednesday took the custody of two absconders from Interpol.

According to police, Majid wanted by Kotli Said Amir Ali police station in

a dacoity case and Sarwar was wanted by Gojra police station in a murder

case, had fled Bahrain after committing crimes.

The police contacted the Interpol and got arrested them from Bahrain.

Further investigation was underway.