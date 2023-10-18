Open Menu

Two Absconders Arrested From Bahrain Through Interpol

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Two absconders arrested from Bahrain through Interpol

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Police on Wednesday took the custody of two absconders from Interpol.

According to police, Majid wanted by Kotli Said Amir Ali police station in

a dacoity case and Sarwar was wanted by Gojra police station in a murder

case, had fled Bahrain after committing crimes.

The police contacted the Interpol and got arrested them from Bahrain.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Bahrain Gojra Kotli Amir Ali From

Recent Stories

Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 ..

Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 5G Available for Pre-Booking ..

35 minutes ago
 EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development ..

EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development in UAE

40 minutes ago
 Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, P ..

Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, Pakistan Gets Known for His Per ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s ..

UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s services within 4 minutes

55 minutes ago
 re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to ..

Re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to enhance circular economy

1 hour ago
 FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals ..

FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals: Senior official

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

2 hours ago
 UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners wi ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners with Core42 to enhance national ..

2 hours ago
 GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pensi ..

GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pension, end-of-service gratuity

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan