Two Accused Of Molesting Teenage Boy Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Two accused of molesting teenage boy arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) City Jalalpur Pirwala police Wednesday arrested two accused who had allegedly assaulted a teenage boy and recorded his video two months back.

A police spokesman said that a fifteen-year-old boy had gone along with his friend Fahad to a place where two accused Ameer Mukhtar and Munawwar were already present who allegedly assaulted the boy.

Police had registered the case under section 375A PPC and started investigations.

A team comprising SDPO Jalalpur Pirwala Bashir Ahmad Haraj, SHO city Jalalpur Abdur Rahman Gull, and others investigated the case under the supervision of SP Sadar division and finally arrested the two accused, he said.

