Open Menu

Two Afghan Youth Arrested For Posting Offensive And Seditious Posts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Two Afghan youth arrested for posting offensive and seditious posts

Two Afghan youth were arrested for intentionally creating, uploading and sharing offensive and seditious posts on social media posts in the Hazro town of Attock on Friday, Police sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Two Afghan youth were arrested for intentionally creating, uploading and sharing offensive and seditious posts on social media posts in the Hazro town of Attock on Friday, Police sources said.

The suspects identified as Saeed Khan and Habib Khan were continuously creating an anti-Pakistani offensive, seditious posts, cartoons, posts and videos and circulating them on their social media accounts, especially Facebook and TikTok.

Over their anti-Pakistani statements, there was unrest in the Ghourghasti town of Hazro and the local community planned to hold a protest demonstration after Friday prayers, when the local administration led by assistant commissioner Kamran Ashraf swiftly responded and arrested both suspects before Friday protest.

Police sources said that both suspects are first cousins in relations are Afghan nationals and their families have been living in the area from last many years. Police sources said that Saeed runs a clothing and tailoring shop while Habib works as a dish antenna technician in the area. Police registered a case and sent them behind bars.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Protest Police Social Media Facebook Attock Hazro From

Recent Stories

Poland and Hungary clash with EU over migration re ..

Poland and Hungary clash with EU over migration reform

10 minutes ago
 Zelensky warns Russia will 'again try to destroy' ..

Zelensky warns Russia will 'again try to destroy' power grid

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan overcome Netherlands and de Leede to win ..

Pakistan overcome Netherlands and de Leede to win World Cup opener

33 minutes ago
 Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally kicks off at world's h ..

Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally kicks off at world's highest cold desert in GB

12 minutes ago
 Hot US jobs data fails to take shine off markets

Hot US jobs data fails to take shine off markets

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

Pakistan v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

49 minutes ago
Philippines win first Asian Games basketball gold ..

Philippines win first Asian Games basketball gold in 61 years

53 minutes ago
 Minister emphasizes on measures to address issues ..

Minister emphasizes on measures to address issues affecting quality education

53 minutes ago
 Third seed Rune, Zverev out of Shanghai Masters on ..

Third seed Rune, Zverev out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan supports Saudi bid to host FIFA World Cup ..

Pakistan supports Saudi bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034

48 minutes ago
 NAB seminar inspires students to tackle corruption ..

NAB seminar inspires students to tackle corruption head-on

48 minutes ago
 Police arrest suspect in injured condition in enco ..

Police arrest suspect in injured condition in encounter

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan