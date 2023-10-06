Two Afghan youth arrested for posting offensive and seditious posts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Two Afghan youth were arrested for intentionally creating, uploading and sharing offensive and seditious posts on social media posts in the Hazro town of Attock on Friday, Police sources said.

The suspects identified as Saeed Khan and Habib Khan were continuously creating an anti-Pakistani offensive, seditious posts, cartoons, posts and videos and circulating them on their social media accounts, especially Facebook and TikTok.

Over their anti-Pakistani statements, there was unrest in the Ghourghasti town of Hazro and the local community planned to hold a protest demonstration after Friday prayers, when the local administration led by assistant commissioner Kamran Ashraf swiftly responded and arrested both suspects before Friday protest.

Police sources said that both suspects are first cousins in relations are Afghan nationals and their families have been living in the area from last many years. Police sources said that Saeed runs a clothing and tailoring shop while Habib works as a dish antenna technician in the area. Police registered a case and sent them behind bars.