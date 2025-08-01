Open Menu

Two Arrested For Involvement In Hawala Hundi

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Two arrested for involvement in hawala hundi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone on Friday arrested two suspects in Lahore for their alleged involvement in illegal Currency exchange and hawala hundi operations.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the suspects, identified as Junaid Ali and Saif-ur-Rehman, both residents of Bajaur, were apprehended during a raid conducted in the Badami Bagh area.

The agency recovered 200,000 Pakistani rupees, hawala receipts and digital evidence from the possession of the accused.

Investigations are ongoing and further raids are being carried out to arrest other members of the network, the spokesperson added.

