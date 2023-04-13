UrduPoint.com

Two Bodies Found In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Bodies of a man and a missing woman were found from different sites in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Bodies of a man and a missing woman were found from different sites in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that 55-year-old Rukhsana Bibi wife of Nadeem resident of Chak 248/R-B went missing couple of days ago.

However, her body was found from sewerage drain on Dijkot-Tandla Road.

Rescue 1122 team fished out the corpse and handed it over to the area police for further investigation, he added. �Meanwhile, Buchiana police found corpse of a 40-year-old man from a deserted place and he was later on identified as Sajjad resident of Chak 591-GB Ganga Pur.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress.

