Two booked for pilfering electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Two persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tampering in separate incidents in the district.

On the report of Sub Division Officers (SDOs GEPCO), Phalora and Ugoki police raided at Galla-wala, Muzaffarpur and caught red-handed Asghar and Muhammad Gull while pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through metertampering.

Cases have been registered against the accused.