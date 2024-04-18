Open Menu

Two Brick Kilns Fined Rs 200,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 10:23 PM

Two brick kilns fined Rs 200,000

The Environment Protection Agency imposed a Rs 200,000 fine on two brick kilns operating on old techniques on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency imposed a Rs 200,000 fine on two brick kilns operating on old techniques on Thursday.

The official sources said that both brick kilns located in Chak 463-GB (Khan bricks) and Haji bricks on Syedwala-Jaranwala road were running without installing zigzag technology and causing environmental pollution.

Related Topics

Technology Fine Road

Recent Stories

New attack as French PM vows crackdown on school v ..

New attack as French PM vows crackdown on school violence

3 minutes ago
 Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day ..

Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day as facade collapses

3 minutes ago
 CM directs to prepare wheat purchase plan for next ..

CM directs to prepare wheat purchase plan for next season

3 minutes ago
 Participants of management course of WAPDA Adminis ..

Participants of management course of WAPDA Administrative Staff College meet Gov ..

3 minutes ago
 Team behind Italian film 'Io Capitano' returns to ..

Team behind Italian film 'Io Capitano' returns to Senegal

6 minutes ago
 Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old kille ..

Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old killed in Police shootout

6 minutes ago
Indian IT giant Infosys posts lower than expected ..

Indian IT giant Infosys posts lower than expected revenue growth

6 minutes ago
 DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive

DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive

6 minutes ago
 CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan devel ..

CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan development initiatives

5 minutes ago
 UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale reg ..

UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale regional conflict'

6 minutes ago
 PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue ..

PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue: Asif

6 minutes ago
 Germany arrests two over military base attack plot ..

Germany arrests two over military base attack plot for Russia

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan