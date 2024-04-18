Two brick kilns fined Rs 200,000

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency imposed a Rs 200,000 fine on two brick kilns operating on old techniques on Thursday.

The official sources said that both brick kilns located in Chak 463-GB (Khan bricks) and Haji bricks on Syedwala-Jaranwala road were running without installing zigzag technology and causing environmental pollution.