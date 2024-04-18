Two Brick Kilns Fined Rs 200,000
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 10:23 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency imposed a Rs 200,000 fine on two brick kilns operating on old techniques on Thursday.
The official sources said that both brick kilns located in Chak 463-GB (Khan bricks) and Haji bricks on Syedwala-Jaranwala road were running without installing zigzag technology and causing environmental pollution.
