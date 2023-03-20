UrduPoint.com

Two-day Book Fair Begins In UoS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Two-day book fair begins in UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :A two-day 'book fair' began in the University of Sargodha (UoS) here on Monday under the auspices of Wazir Agha Central library with aim to promote reading habit among students.

Various stalls have been set up in the fair by more than 10 prominent publishers across Pakistan, in which about 10,000 books related to every field of life, including science, social science, social studies, historical, literary, religious topics, have been put on display, says a UoS press release.

The 'Book Fair' was inaugurated by the Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Professor Dr Ghulam Abbas Gondal, while Chief Librarian Wazir Agha Dr AsifNaveed including librarian, faculty and staff members and a large number ofstudents were present on the occasion.

